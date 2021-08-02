GREEN TOWNSHIP
A 14-year-old Cherryhill Township area boy was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh with what state police at Troop A, Indiana, described as a suspected serious injury in a one-vehicle crash Saturday at 8:19 a.m. on Route 240 just west of Lovejoy Road.
Troopers said a 16-year-old Clymer boy apparently was distracted as he drove a Honda CR-V westbound on Route 240, and the vehicle drifted across the highway and off the southern berm, hitting a mailbox, crossing Lovejoy Road, then hitting an embankment and a tree.
State police said three teenage boys in the vehicle, the driver, the 14-year-old and a 16-year-old passenger from Clymer, were not wearing seatbelts.
Troopers said the driver refused medical treatment but the 16-year-old passenger was transported with what was suspected to be minor injuries by Veterans Memorial Ambulance Service to Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Commodore Volunteer Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance also were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, reported a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at 3:09 p.m. on Route 119 North, just east of Pollock Road.
Neither driver involved in the crash was identified. Troopers said the driver of a Ford Fusion was unable to stop when the driver of a Nissan Frontier came to an abrupt stop because of stopped traffic.
Troopers said the Nissan was not damaged, while the Ford incurred minor front end damage.