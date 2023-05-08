SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
One motorist suffered what state police at Troop D, Kittanning, believed to be a minor injury in a two-vehicle crash on April 28 at 7:55 a.m. on state Route 156 just west of Gobblers Run Road.
SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
One motorist suffered what state police at Troop D, Kittanning, believed to be a minor injury in a two-vehicle crash on April 28 at 7:55 a.m. on state Route 156 just west of Gobblers Run Road.
Troopers said a Peterbilt 389 rig driven by Patrick J. Yeager, 61, of Hastings, Cambria County, began to hydroplane as he attempted a right-hand turn and crossed the double yellow line, striking a Toyota Corolla driven by Gloria E. Alvarez, 64, of Dingmans Fry, Pike County.
State police said Yeager was not injured but Alvarez was treated at the scene by Citizens’ Ambulance.
Troopers cited Yeager for driving his vehicle at an unsafe speed. On Wednesday, he entered a guilty plea with Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland and was assessed a fine and costs.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
No injuries were reported in an incident involving a vehicle crashing into a lake near Farm Lane on Thursday around 9 p.m.
State police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, are investigating. Dive teams and a tow truck were called in for the vehicle, which reportedly was out 40 feet into the lake.
