PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Kittanning said two people were hospitalized after a motorcycle struck a deer on Route 422 just north of Braddish Road on Sept. 4 at 7:56 p.m.
Troopers said cyclist Peter M. Davis, 56, of Grove City, and passenger Susan L. Belles, 58, also of Grove City, were both thrown from the vehicle. Citizens’ Ambulance took Davis to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, while taking Belles first to AGH then to UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
State police said both riders were wearing helmets, and that the motorcycle was towed away by Martin Towing.
KITTANNING TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Kittanning said Leslie D. Watson, 57, of Clymer, escaped injury when his car struck a deer on Route 422 about a fifth of a mile east of Silvis Hollow Road on Thursday at 6:55 a.m.
Troopers said Watson was able to drive his vehicle to the shoulder of the road after the crash.