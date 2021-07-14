SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Edward L. Grates, 44, of Kittanning, escaped serious injury in a one-vehicle crash on July 10 at 3:18 a.m. on Ambrose Road in Home.
Troopers said Grates’ Dodge Dakota went off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox and then an REA Energy utility pole, before winding up against an embankment.
Grates told troopers he had minor injuries to his head and ribs.
He was evaluated at the scene by Citizens’ Ambulance.
State police said the vehicle had disabling damage and had to be towed by Mahoney’s Towing.
Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department also assisted on the scene.