WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana charged John Bence, 38, of Indiana, with four traffic citations after a collision that occurred at 5:01 p.m. Thursday at the intersection between Oakland Avenue and Rustic Lodge Road.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Areas of patchy fog early. Rain and snow showers mixed in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 2:52 am
WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana charged John Bence, 38, of Indiana, with four traffic citations after a collision that occurred at 5:01 p.m. Thursday at the intersection between Oakland Avenue and Rustic Lodge Road.
A 66-year-old Indiana woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic when attempting to make a left turn in her 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, police said. She pulled into the pathway of Bence, who was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 XLT, causing a head-on collision.
Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Bence was uninjured from the crash, but the woman was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center by Citizens’ Ambulance Service for possible injuries, police said.
Police said that after the collision, Bence fled the scene on foot. Police charged Bence with four traffic citations, including operating a vehicle without an official certificate of inspection, failing to give information or render aid, driving at an unsafe speed and driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked.
Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting Bence’s plea for all four citations.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Pennsylvania State Police at Indiana charged Joseph Adams, 45, of Marion Center, with two traffic citations for a crash that occurred at 1:12 p.m. Friday at the intersection between Route 403 and Rayne Run Road.
Adams was traveling south on Route 403 when he lost control of his 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe and traveled off the west-side berm and struck a guardrail, police said.
Adams’ vehicle rolled over and came to a final rest in a ditch off the west-side berm of Route 403.
Adams was not injured from the crash, police reported.
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting Adams’ plea for both traffic citations.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana charged a 30-year-old Bolivar woman with careless driving after she rolled over her 2004 Toyota RAV4 at 3:21 p.m. Thursday along Route 22 just west of Route 119 South.
Police said they suspected the driver was driving under the influence.
The driver was not injured from the crash, police said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.