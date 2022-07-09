ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a car traveling east on U.S. Route 422 crossed the solid double yellow line and into the other lane, striking a pickup truck about half a mile west of Trim Tree Road on June 29 at 9:43 p.m.
Troopers said neither driver, Dominic M. Schrecengost, 26, of Avonmore, Westmoreland County, in the car, nor Max W. DeCarvalho, 44, of Newark, N.J., in the truck, was injured.
Indiana Fire Association and Martin’s Diesel Towing assisted at the scene.
State police said Schrecengost was charged with texting while driving. Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting a plea in that case.
PLUMCREEK TWP., ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a motorist driving a Chevrolet Malibu struck a deer on U.S. Route 422 approximately 500 feet east of Sleepy Hollow Road, on July 3 at 8:18 p.m.
Troopers said the driver was unable to evade the animal and struck it head on, killing the deer and sustaining damage to the car’s hood and bumper.