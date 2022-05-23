RAYNE TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said two drivers escaped injury in a collision Wednesday at 5:03 p.m. on Route 119 North at its intersection with Wolfe Road.
Troopers said Waylon J. Ferringer, 19, of Home, was northbound and thought a vehicle driven by Hope E. Fye, 29, of Home, had left off the brakes as a truck was turning in front of her.
State police said Fye put the brakes on again and Ferringer was not able to prevent rear-ending her.
Both vehicles had disabling damage, troopers said, and needed to be towed, but both drivers declined medical attention.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
A two-vehicle crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection between Route 36 and Route 536, according to state police at Punxsutawney. An 18-year-old Mayport woman was heavily entrapped and needed extricated using mechanical tools.
The woman received serious injuries and was airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. The other driver in the crash, a 30-year-old Brookville man, was uninjured during the accident, police said.