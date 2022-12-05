OLIVER TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
A driver lost control of his vehicle and spun into an embankment at 3:59 p.m. Nov. 15, along state Route 36, west of Millen Road, Pennsylvania state police at Punxsutawney reported.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
A driver lost control of his vehicle and spun into an embankment at 3:59 p.m. Nov. 15, along state Route 36, west of Millen Road, Pennsylvania state police at Punxsutawney reported.
Police said the driver, who was operating a 1998 Ford Econoline E-150, was traveling north on Route 36 when he began to lose control on the heavily snow-covered roadway, causing the vehicle to spin and strike an embankment located off the southbound lane.
The vehicle sustained minor front-end damage and was left at the scene due to a lack of tow services available at the time. No injuries were sustained as a result of the crash, police said.
Police said the driver said he would arrange for a personal tow to pull his vehicle back onto the roadway at a later time.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
A 40-year-old Peach Bottom man overturned his 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter while driving with two other passengers at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday along Mahaffey Grampian Highway, state police at Punxsutawney said.
The driver was navigating a left-hand curve while traveling southbound on Mahaffey Grampian Highway when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered onto the southbound berm and overturned onto its passenger side. The vehicle continued to travel on the southbound berm on its passenger side for approximately 150 feet before coming to a final rest, police said.
No injuries were reported as a result of the accident. Mahaffey volunteer fire department, Jefferson County EMS, PennDOT and Pellas Automotive assisted state police on scene, police said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.