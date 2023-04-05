Mark A. Juart, 36, drove into the opposite lane and rolled down an embankment on State Route 422 near Sycamore Road at 10:57 p.m. Monday, state police reported. The driver mentioned neck pain and was flown to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh as a precaution.
Police said Juart was driving eastbound on the highway when he lost control of his 2000 Chevrolet Blazer and attempted to correct using his brakes. This caused his car to roll once and rest on its roof.
Juart was cited with driving in the opposite lane and operation of a vehicle without official certificate of inspection. Officers were assisted by Elderton fire department, Martin’s Diesel Towing and Citizens’ Ambulance.
Leonard P. Lamantia Jr., 73, struck a PennDOT sign and a tree after failing to slow down on a right curve on Monday at 2:52 p.m, state police reported. Lamantia was transported to Conemaugh Regional Medical Center after suffering moderate injuries.
Police say Lamantia’s 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe sustained disabling damage and he has been cited with speeding. Officers were assisted by Blacklick fire department.
Prince Atsise, 26, swerved into the opposing lane before striking a tree on Shelocta Street around a quarter-mile east of Pepley Road on Friday at 5:05 p.m., state police said. Atsise was not injured.
Police said Atsise was traveling west in his 2006 Honda Accord when he swerved right, leaving the westbound curb. Then, he turned left, traveling over both lanes and over the eastbound curb before striking the tree. The car rotated about 180 degrees before coming to rest.
Police were assisted by Creekside fire department, Citizens’ Ambulance and Martin’s Diesel Towing.
Two vehicles were involved in a minor crash on Coal Run Road at its intersection with Fourth Street on Monday at 8:53 p.m., state police said.
The crash is currently under investigation and no details have been released on the people involved.
A 1999 Chevrolet Suburban was following too close to a Can-Am 800 CC ATV when the ATV suddenly stopped and the car struck the ATV from behind. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene, police said.