BLAIRSVILLE
Three people escaped injury after a two-vehicle crash shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Brown and South Walnut streets.
Blairsville Borough Police Department said an eastbound Subaru driven by Tonya Palermo, of Blairsville, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a northbound Dodge Ram truck driven by Ben Furman, of Blairsville.
Police said neither driver nor a passenger in the truck, Bryan Lekawa, of Blairsville, were injured, but Palermo’s car had to be towed from the scene.
The matter remains under investigation.
Police were assisted by Blairsville volunteer firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance.
EAST DEER TOWNSHIP, ALLEGHENY COUNTYState police at Kittanning said two women suffered minor injuries during a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 27 at 1:29 p.m. on state Route 28 a quarter-mile south of the Creighton exit.
Troopers said Carol E. Shankle, 69, of Kittanning, was northbound when her car left the roadway as a car driven by Christy A. Miller, 45, of Apollo, was attempting to pass.
State police said Shankle’s car struck Miller’s car then proceeded into a guide rail. Troopers said Miller was able to pull off onto the side of the road.
Miller was not transported, but Shankle was taken by Eureka Ambulance to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights.
East Deer and Frazer Township police and East Deer and Frazer fire departments assisted at the scene.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTYState police at Kittanning said a sport utility vehicle driven by Richard M. Van Houte, 25, of Blasdell, N.Y., was eastbound on Route 422 when it went off the southern side of the road and hit an embankment.
Troopers said the SUV was disabled by the crash on Aug. 20 at 3:22 p.m., but neither Van Houte nor his passenger, E.P. Lindstrom, 25, also of Blasdell, were injured.
State police said Bowser’s Towing assisted at the scene.