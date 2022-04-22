BIG RUN, JEFFERSON COUNTY
A car struck an Amish buggy along East Main Street, some 262 feet west of Filtering Plant Road, at 5:34 a.m. Wednesday.
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, said a car driven by Dane D. Dicker, 34, of Punxsutawney, was northbound when it struck the buggy operated by Johnny S. Schlabach, 32, of Big Run, ejecting Schlabach and his passengers, Melvin Byler, 24, and Eli A. Hostetler, 21, both of Punxsutawney.
Hostetler escaped injury, but Schlabach and Byler were flown by Stat MedEvac to UPMC Altoona with what state police suspected to be serious injuries.
Troopers said the matter remains under investigation.
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
One driver suffered what state police at Troop A, Ebensburg, termed a minor injury in a three-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:10 p.m. along U.S. Route 422 (Ben Franklin Highway) about 1,000 feet west of Vic Miller Road.
The crash involved vehicles driven by Kenneth R. Boyce, 28, of Penn Run; Aaron L. Houser, 33, of Altoona; and Cindy L. Johnson, 64, of Enola, Cumberland County.
Neither Boyce nor Houser were injured but Johnson was taken by Blacklick Valley Foundation Ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.