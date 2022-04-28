CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
Jason M. Link, 31, of Blairsville, was treated for minor injuries at Indiana Regional Medical Center after his car struck a utility pole as he sought to elude a deer.
The accident happened Friday at 2:32 p.m. along Saltsburg Road. Troopers said Link’s car flipped several times after hitting the pole.
Citizens’ Ambulance took Link to IRMC. Link was cited on two traffic counts and Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting a plea from him on those counts.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a juvenile was injured and taken by LifeFlight helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh after an all-terrain vehicle crashed along Vanderbilt Street on Sunday at 3:07 p.m.
Troopers said the ATV failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway and traveled off the left side, striking a rock wall.