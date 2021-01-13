EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
State police reported that a deer ran onto Route 119 near Getty Road and was hit by two vehicles at 6:35 a.m. Sunday.
Troopers said the deer continued across the road after being hit by a northbound vehicle then was hit and run over by a southbound Dodge Caravan driven by Barry Bacha, of Bradford, Bradford County.
The northbound motorist didn’t stop at the scene. No one was reported to be injured.
PINE TOWNSHIP
State police withheld the name of a motorist whose Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a horse on Route 422 near Nolo Road at 8:20 a.m. Monday.
The motorist told police that she swerved to try to avoid the animal but the passenger side mirror hit the horse.
The motorist was uninjured and drove away. Police didn’t mention the condition of the horse.
o o o
A Dodge Ram 1500 Promaster truck driven by Matthew Lewis, of Clymer, wrecked at 7:40 p.m. Saturday on Route 422 at Simons Rock Road, state police reported.
No injuries were reported. Police said the accident remains under investigation.