WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
A 70-year-old Dayton woman crossed both lanes of traffic and crashed her 2018 Subaru Forester at 2:42 p.m. Thursday along Dayton Smicksburg Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Punxsutawney.
While traveling eastbound, the driver lost control of her vehicle and traveled into the westbound lane, hitting the embankment on the side of the roadway, police said. The driver attempted to regain control of the vehicle and crossed both travel lanes, coming to a final stop along the eastbound side of the roadway.
Citizens’ Ambulance transported the driver to Indiana Regional Medical Center for possible injuries, according to police. The driver’s vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Goldstrohm Auto Repair.
Plumville volunteer fire department and Dayton district volunteer fire department assisted on scene.
DERRY Township, WESTMORELAND COunty
A 21-year-old New Derry man crossed into the opposing lane and struck a utility pole at 2:40 a.m. June 29 at 103 Kingston Club Road, according to state police at Kiski Valley.
Police said the driver, who was traveling north on Route 217, was under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and lost control of his 2015 Toyota Corolla while attempting to make a right curve.
The driver was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital for possible injury. A passenger, a 21-year-old Loyalhanna man, was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service for suspected minor injuries.
o o o
A 49-year-old Saltsburg man sustained minor injuries after laying down his 2012 Harley-Davidson at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday at the Derbytown Road and Route 981 intersection, according to state police at Kiski Valley.
The driver had laid down his vehicle due to a deer on the roadway, according to state police. He was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Latrobe Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
