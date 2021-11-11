EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a deer ran into a pickup truck driven by Douglas M. Fry, 45, of Seward, at 7:13 a.m. Nov. 3 on Route 22 East near Clark Lane.
Fry was not injured and able to pull his truck off the roadway.
o o o
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Madelyn Suchonic, 22, of Armagh, was involved in a crash at 2:30 a.m. Nov. 6 on Shellbark Road about half a mile north of Fox Road.
Troopers said Suchonic was not injured but was cited for not giving immediate notice of the crash to police.
Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting a plea from Suchonic in the matter.