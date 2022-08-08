YOUNG TOWNSHIP
August 8, 2022
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
A 2007 Columbia freightliner slid backward down a hill and into a utility pole housing Penelec and Verizon lines at 8:08 a.m. Aug. 5 along Snyder Hill Road, according to Pennsylvania state police at Punxsutawney.
While traveling uphill, the freightliner’s load shifted and moved to the rear of the trailer, which caused the truck to slide back into the pole and partially onto a residential yard, according to police.
The operator was found at fault for the crash and given a traffic citation. Although no one was injured, the vehicle sustained minor functional damage, according to police. Lindsey VFD, Elk Run VFD and Jefferson County EMS were on scene to assist.
