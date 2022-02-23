ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
A driver and a St. Bernard’s School student were taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for evaluation after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 422 between Health Camp and Poulous roads.
Citizens’ Ambulance, Indiana Fire Association and state police were dispatched to the scene at 7:38 a.m.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 Community Relations Coordinator Tina Gibbs said the crash briefly closed the westbound lane of Route 422.
Indiana Area School District said the student and driver were on a district van, and that the student was the only passenger.
IASD officials said the student’s parents had been notified about the crash.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
State police at Punxsutawney said a sport utility vehicle driven by Debra C. Reed, 60, of Shelocta, sideswiped another SUV driven by Thomas M. Kirsch, 69, of Clearfield, on Friday at 9:29 a.m. along state Route 210 near its intersection with Valier Road.
Troopers said Reed was headed southbound when she lost control of her vehicle while negotiating a right-hand curve. They said Reed’s SUV incurred disabling damage while Kirsch’s SUV incurred functional damage.
State police said there were no injuries to either driver or to passengers in each SUV. Reed’s vehicle was towed away by Mohney’s Towing Inc.
Troopers said Reed was cited for driving at an unsafe speed. Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting a plea in that case.