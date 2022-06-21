Accidents slide

HOMER CITY

State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a vehicle headed southbound on North Main Street hit a street sign before coming to rest in the parking lot of Floodway Park, facing south, with functional damage, before the driver fled the scene.

The crash happened at 10:38 a.m. Sunday

Troopers said the vehicle is a white Nissan sedan with tinted windows and a large white sticker on the rear windshield.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.

PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY

State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a 17-year-old male driver from Saltsburg was not injured in a crash at 10:25 a.m. Saturday along Route 210.

Troopers said the driver fell asleep at the wheel and his pickup truck went off the roadway, hit a mailbox and several small trees, then went airborne and spun 180 degrees before coming to a final rest.

Goldstrohm Towing was called to take the vehicle away.

Tags