HOMER CITY
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a vehicle headed southbound on North Main Street hit a street sign before coming to rest in the parking lot of Floodway Park, facing south, with functional damage, before the driver fled the scene.
The crash happened at 10:38 a.m. Sunday
Troopers said the vehicle is a white Nissan sedan with tinted windows and a large white sticker on the rear windshield.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a 17-year-old male driver from Saltsburg was not injured in a crash at 10:25 a.m. Saturday along Route 210.
Troopers said the driver fell asleep at the wheel and his pickup truck went off the roadway, hit a mailbox and several small trees, then went airborne and spun 180 degrees before coming to a final rest.
Goldstrohm Towing was called to take the vehicle away.