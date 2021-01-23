BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police reported that a school bus driven by Dawn Hughes, 59, of Punxsutawney, and a Dodge Dakota driven by Theodore Rake, 70, of Punxsutawney, collided at 7:08 a.m. Thursday on Route 119 near Rikers Road. Troopers reported that the bus had no passengers and neither driver was injured.
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
A Toyota Camry driven by Douglas Flick, of Rural Valley, ran off Route 85 at 4:08 a.m. Friday and hit a utility pole near Rosenberger Road, state police said.
Flick, 64, declined treatment for a minor injury at the scene of the wreck, according to the report.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State troopers from Kittanning said Ryan George, 23, of Shelocta, escaped injury at 1:05 p.m. Monday when the Toyota Sienna he was driving hit an embankment along Route 839.