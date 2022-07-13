BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash at 5:48 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Route 22 near Socialville Lane.
Black Lick and Blairsville volunteer firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance were dispatched.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, are investigating.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
Two people were hurt in a car-motorcycle crash Monday afternoon on Pizza Barn Road.
Blairsville, Bradenville and Derry volunteer firefighters were called to the scene.
Other details were not available, but county 911 officials said a Stat Medevac helicopter was requested.