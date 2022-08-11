BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, identified the motorcyclist injured when his vehicle collided with a deer on Bracken Road north of River Road on Aug. 1 at 7:32 p.m.
Troopers said Shawn M. Smith, 24, of Homer City, was believed to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to an undisclosed medical facility.
State police said Smith was wearing a helmet when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by his motorcycle.
Citizens’ Ambulance and Vintondale Volunteer Fire Department offered assistance at the crash scene, while Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Department provided a landing zone for a medical helicopter.
ooo
On Aug. 3 at 7:05 a.m., a 16-year-old Homer City area male and his passenger, a 16-year-old Vintondale area male, escaped injury when their sport utility vehicle went out of control on Route 403 and struck a utility pole.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the driver would be cited for not staying in traffic lanes.
