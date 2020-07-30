BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana said a 2003 Volvo traveling south on South Liberty Street became caught on cable wires at 6:11 p.m. Wednesday. The wires, belonging to Comcast, broke off and were damaged as a result.
Troopers said the driver of the car was not injured and drove the Volvo away. Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department was called to remove the downed cable wires, while Comcast was notified about the damage.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Kittanning said a car driven by Jordan J. Meyer, 34, of Shelocta, was northbound on Girty Road at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday when it went off a left curve in the road and struck a utility pole, disabling the car.
Meyer was not injured.
Elderton District Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and Windstream also assisted at the scene.