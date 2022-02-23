BARR TOWNSHIP — State police at Troop A, Ebensburg, have released additional details about a Monday morning shooting at a home near Duman Lake County Park in Barr Township, Cambria County, just over the Indiana County line from Alverda.
Names have not been released, as no charges have been filed in the incident, where a 71-year-old Hastings man was shot during an altercation with a 40-year-old Ebensburg man.
State police said the two men are known to one another.
Troopers said the Hastings man is continuing to receive advanced medical treatment at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for what were termed life-threatening injuries.
They said the Ebensburg man was taken into custody then released pending further investigation after state police consulted with the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office.
The matter is under active investigation by the Troop A, Ebensburg, Major Case Team.