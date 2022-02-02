A suspect whose record includes two high-speed tickets in Indiana County remains on the list of Cambria County’s five most wanted as released Tuesday by state police at Troop A, Ebensburg.
The search continues for Johnnie Ray Weaver, 47, of Altoona, who was stopped in an area June 2021 drug interdiction detail but then allegedly sped off at 130 mph or more.
Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for state police Troop A stations in Ebensburg and Indiana, said Weaver was identified after he fled from a June 22 traffic stop and evaded pursuing troopers along Route 22.
During a detail that turned up 750 fentanyl pills, three “one-pot” methamphetamine laboratories and a “brick” of suspected heroin, Weaver was pursued after troopers saw what appeared to be a rolled marijuana blunt in his possession.
Greenfield said the pursuit of Weaver eventually was terminated for safety reasons.
Ebensburg Magisterial District Judge Frederick S. Creany then issued a warrant for Weaver, who was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude arresting officers, misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and possession of a small amount of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, and 15 summary Vehicle Code violations.
According to court records, the inactive Cambria County case against Weaver has been transferred to Senior Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Ireland.
In Indiana County in 2020, Weaver pleaded guilty on two occasions, one in June, the other in October, before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. to speeding charges, both after being stopped in West Wheatfield Township.
Weaver is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about Weaver’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at Troop A, Ebensburg, at (814) 471-6500.