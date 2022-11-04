A 15-year-old male has been referred to Indiana County’s Juvenile Probation Department in connection with a stabbing Wednesday afternoon at a residence along the 400 block of Church Street in Indiana.
“An adult male sustained an injury to his rear upper torso area with a folding pocketknife possessed by a juvenile,” Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl said in a news release issued Thursday morning.
Schawl said the injury was not life-threatening to the adult.
“The physical assault occurred during an emotional verbal exchange between the adult and juvenile,” the chief said in a release issued later in the day.
Indiana Borough Police said Citizens’ Ambulance responded as did its officers at approximately 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
“Police located all persons involved within the residence and determined that no continuing community safety risk existed,” Schawl said. “This investigation is now closed.”
In addition to juvenile probation officers and borough police, the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office also was involved in the investigation.