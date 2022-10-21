Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission recently held its third annual Recovery Respects First Responders Event at the Indiana County Court House.
The Sept. 23 event was held to recognize all first responders who have saved a person’s life from an opioid overdose. People in recovery who have been revived by first responders were present to award each first responder with recognition from AICDAC and the Recovery Community.
AICDAC also recognizes the work of “Recovery Champions” with Recovery Champion Flame Awards in each county it serves. This year, Randy Thomas and Nancy Trimble-Kline were the 2022 Indiana County Recovery Champion Flame Award recipients.
Randy Thomas was the director of operations for Citizens’ Ambulance and recently retired after a 20+ year career. Randy was actively involved with AICDAC for years on the Drug Free Communities Coalition and Indiana County Overdose Taskforce, he worked with AICDAC to establish a Naloxone Leave Behind Program at Citizens Ambulance in 2017.
Nancy Trimble-Kline is the psychiatric liaison at Indiana Regional Medical Center where she’s worked with patients in the emergency department for the past 13 years.
Nancy has been an advocate for patients with behavioral health challenges including those with substance use disorders and overdose survivors. She has worked directly with AICDAC on the Addiction Recovery Mobile Outreach Team since it began in 2015.
There were also 15 First Responders recognized for efforts to save those found to be in an overdose emergency.
Indiana Borough Police Department had 10 police officers that were recognized: Sgts. Michael Raglani, Zachary Stiffler, Michael Rayko and Jeffrey Hoag, Privates First-Class Randy Allmendinger and Michael Clawson, and Patrolmen Joshua Yokitis, Hunter Scherf, Trent Ream, and Noah Miller.
Pennsylvania State Police, Troop A, Indiana Barracks had five officers that were recognized: Troopers Shelby Loughner, Ryan Williams, Antonio Moffa, Elliot Faith and Joe Bonatesta.
AICDAC also said that anyone interested in obtaining a free Naloxone Kit can contact the commission at (724) 463-7860 or by visiting the www.aicdac.org website.