AICDAC logo

Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission recently held its third annual Recovery Respects First Responders Event at the Indiana County Court House.

The Sept. 23 event was held to recognize all first responders who have saved a person’s life from an opioid overdose. People in recovery who have been revived by first responders were present to award each first responder with recognition from AICDAC and the Recovery Community.