BURRELL TOWNSHIP — As Cory Schaeffer put it Wednesday, he received a call from his store’s security provider “with the worst news any business owner wants to hear.”
It was a fire, now under investigation by a state police Troop A fire marshal, that ravaged portions of Aim First Firearms LLC along Old William Penn Highway in Burrell Township Tuesday night.
“By time we got to the store it was fully involved,” Schaeffer posted on his store’s Facebook page.
A crew from Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company was the first to arrive and found that the blaze had gone through the roof of the business.
Blairsville firefighters found that about a quarter of the front room of the business was involved.
Black Lick firefighters posted on Facebook that there were no injuries, but that a damage estimate had not been determined.
However, Schaeffer said Wednesday, contrary to a report by a Pittsburgh television station, firefighters were not finding that ammunition inside made their battle harder.
“When we purchased this building, I reached out to the Black Lick Fire Department and we went over a fire plan, in the unlikely event this did ever happen,” he said. “Because of all the fire personnel that were there, they were able to contain the fire to just the showroom part of the building.”
It was actually the second night in a row that firefighters were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to the building.
Volunteers also were called out Monday night by an automatic fire alarm at the Old William Penn Highway establishment.
The 10:14 p.m. ICEMA dispatch Tuesday brought out Black Lick, Blairsville, Coral/Graceton, Homer City and Armagh volunteer firefighters, a Rapid Intervention Team and Citizens’ Ambulance.
Within half an hour, Coal Run/McIntyre volunteer firefighters were dispatched to standby in Buffington Township, while Brush Valley and Cherryhill Township volunteer firefighters were dispatched to standby in Homer City.
Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department Co.1 of Bradenville also was called out from Westmoreland County, as was New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department, which stood by in Burrell Township.
High Ridge Water Authority and Burrell Township road crews also provided assistance.
The news Tuesday night could have been worse for Aim First Firearms.
“If you had a firearm here for work, don’t worry, this is why we have insurance,” Schaeffer posted. “If you purchased a safe and was waiting on delivery, don’t worry, we have insurance. It will take us a few days to reach out to everyone but we will.”
Schaeffer pledged, “we will rebuild, and we will be back,” and there won’t be a GoFundMe page.
“If someone starts one, it’s not legit,” Schaeffer posted.
Schaeffer’s business was bolstered last summer by a loan from Indiana County.
The county Board of Commissioners approved $100,000 from the Indiana County Revolving Loan Fund for Aim First Firearms LLC and CLS Real Estate Holdings LLC to purchase commercial property in Blairsville for expansion of Aim First’s full-service retail firearms store.
“Aim First is a full-service retail firearms store selling handguns, rifles, shotguns, ammunition, magazines, optics, suppressors and gun parts and gear,” Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Deputy Director for Economic Development Angela Campisano said.
Campisano said the interest rate for the Aim First loan is fixed at 3 percent with six months of interest only and a 180-month term. She said RLF funds will be leveraged by funds from Marion Center Bank and owner contribution.