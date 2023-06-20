Wildfires continue to send smoke across the Canada-United States border, most recently from Ontario and Quebec provinces, according to Canada’s Natural Resources ministry.
That smoke has brought particulate pollution south of the border, and raised ozone levels, forcing “action days” Monday for much of Pennsylvania including Indiana and Armstrong counties.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, although ozone precursors are most often generated by car exhaust and industrial air emissions, wildfire smoke can provide additional precursors.
DEP also stressed that ozone pollution is most common in densely populated areas with higher amounts of car exhaust and industrial air emissions.
For Monday’s Code Orange Air Quality Action Day, DEP was saying young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, were especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and urged to limit outdoor activities.
Forecasts from the DEP and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency showed yellow across much of Pennsylvania — indicating that today in most of the commonwealth would be a day for moderate air pollution.
DEP urged residents to check the EPA’s www.airnow.gov website for current conditions in their area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.