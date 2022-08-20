Indiana County Drug Task Force

Flanking District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. during a display of seized drugs and other items at the Indiana Borough police station are, on the left, Indiana Officer Hunter Scherf, and, on the right, Clymer Chief Charles Waller.

 Courtesy Indiana County District Attorney’s Office

Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. announced Friday that two individuals were arrested after the early morning execution of a search warrant in Indiana Borough.

Charles Wilcox, 60, and Joshua Stumpf, 40, were arrested and charged for possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, ungraded felony, and related offenses.

