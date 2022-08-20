Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. announced Friday that two individuals were arrested after the early morning execution of a search warrant in Indiana Borough.
Charles Wilcox, 60, and Joshua Stumpf, 40, were arrested and charged for possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, ungraded felony, and related offenses.
Each were arraigned Friday morning before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, who placed each in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond pending preliminary hearings on Aug. 30 at 10:30 a.m.
Manzi said the Indiana County Drug Task Force, as part of its continuing efforts, has been conducting an investigation related to reports of drug sales from a house located on the 200 block of Philadelphia Street in Indiana.
The district attorney said information was gathered and the task force sought permission from the court to search the residence. After a search warrant was approved, the task force entered the home early Friday and found Stumpf and Wilcox inside.
Once the house was secured, Manzi went on, members of the task force conducted an extensive search. During the search, a wall clock with a false front was found. Within the device, the task force found 22 bricks of suspected heroin/fentanyl, along with items used to package and sell the drugs. Further, he said, the task force found approximately $4,000, a shotgun barrel, and cell phones used to coordinate the drug sales.
“This coordinated effort of the Drug Task Force has taken approximately 1,100 individual bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl mix out of the hands of drug dealers,” the district attorney said. “These two suspects are off of our streets today and we will work hard to make sure they won’t be able to sell this poison in Indiana County for a long time.”
Manzi said the operation was a coordinated effort with the Indiana Borough and Clymer Borough police departments, State Police and the Indiana County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force.
“There is no doubt that this operation has made our community safer and helped save the lives of individuals in our county,” said Manzi. “Each stamp bag of heroin/fentanyl represents the possibility of a DUI driver crashing into someone, a crime being committed or a person passing away from an overdose.”
As always, the district attorney concluded, an individual is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. He said anyone who is or knows someone who is suffering from a substance abuse disorder should reach out to one of the many resources in Indiana County for help.