State police at Troop A, Indiana, are investigating a methamphetamine dumpsite found Saturday in Cherryhill Township.
Spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said several plastic bags had been discarded in a wooded area along Spruce Grove Road along with 32 suspected one-pot vessels, 102 acid generators and numerous empty chemical containers.
Greenfield said a member of the Troop A, Indiana, Patrol Unit was responding to a call on Saturday at approximately 9:32 a.m. and found remnants of an alleged meth manufacturing effort.
The trooper found plastic bags and paraphernalia indicative of meth manufacturing and the state police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called in.
Greenfield said the contraband was safely inventoried and collected without incident.
He said the investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been identified.