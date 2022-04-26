An Allegheny County man has been sentenced to two to four years in a state correctional institution for his role in a drug-related — and gun-related — July 1, 2019, incident at the Days Inn in Burrell Township.
David Lee Walker Jr., 38, who was listed as being from North Versailles Township when he was arrested but more recently had a Swissvale address, pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.
Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco also assessed a fine and costs from Walker, who originally was jailed in lieu of $150,000 bond but last year had that bond reduced to an unsecured $10,000.
Walker originally also was charged with criminal use of a communication facility and possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
At the time of the incident, state police at Troop A, Indiana, said troopers fished supplies of heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana from the toilet after hearing it flush.
Troopers were led to Walker’s hotel room by reports from an informant suspicious of possible drug activity.
Indiana state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the probe was unrelated to an investigation of gunfire and drug possession a few hours earlier at the same hotel.
Police opened a search for David McGinnis, of Bolivar, the suspected gunman, and arrested a Cambria County woman on drug charges in the hotel.
No court record could be found for McGinnis in Indiana County.
Then, troopers and Indiana Borough police seized “a significant amount of drugs” and took Walker into custody after serving a warrant at the hotel about 11 a.m.
In the later incident, police “heard the sound of a person running across the floor followed by the sound of the hotel room toilet flushing,” Greenfield reported.
“Walker then opened the hotel room door, was detained, and was found to be the sole occupant of the hotel room.”
Investigators called for a hotel maintenance crew to dismantle the toilet and discovered the contraband, according to the report.
“The water was drained and two bags containing suspected heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana were pulled from the toilet.
In total, approximately 24 grams (gross) of suspected crack cocaine, 243 suspected heroin/fentanyl stamp bags, U.S. currency, a small amount of marijuana, a digital scale and other items were seized from the hotel room,” Greenfield said.
