More brush fires — and some structure fires — were reported in the region Wednesday.
One brush fire on a hillside along Mountain View Drive in Montgomery Township prompted the evacuation of homes near the Embassy of Hillsdale Park skilled nursing facility.
Commodore and Cherry Tree volunteers were the first dispatched to that fire by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 2:56 p.m., followed in quick succession by Clymer, Glen Campbell, Northern Cambria’s Hope Fire Company, Marion Center and Plumville Central units, with Burnside Volunteer Fire Company put on standby at its hall along Main Street in the Clearfield County borough.
On its Facebook page, Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department called attention to an “elevated fire danger” likely to continue through today.
MCVFD noted “southeast winds of 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 15 mph” were expected, along with “low relative humidity,” all of which, “combined with dry vegetation will result in another day of elevated fire danger.”
Marion Center volunteers said any fires that start could spread and become out of control.
“Due to these conditions,” MCVFD posted, “outdoor burning is not recommended.”
ICEMA began sending volunteers to the outdoors at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday, when Clymer and Cherryhill Township firefighters were dispatched to a fire along Grace Church Road in Cherryhill Township.
One minute later, ICEMA called out Rossiter, Glen Campbell, Big Run, Punxsutawney Central, Marion Center and Lindsay volunteer firefighters to a brush fire along Gaston Road in Canoe Township.
Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook that its members “were alerted for mutual aid in Canoe Township ... for an outside Fire endangering a structure.”
It said its Engine, Engine Rescue and utility 17 units all responded, extinguished the fire and hit hot spots.
It was the second call of the day for Big Run, after a working structure fire along Spindletown Road in Bell Township, Jefferson County, that initially brought out Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company across the county line to standby, and then step in to assist.
At 2 p.m., ICEMA called in Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department to standby in its station for Marion Center, and then Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company to standby in the Rossiter fire hall at 2:02 p.m.
Also Wednesday, at 4:44 p.m., Brush Valley and Armagh/East Wheatfield volunteer firefighters were dispatched by ICEMA to a brush fire along Route 56 East in Brush Valley Township.