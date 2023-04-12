It was another busy day for volunteer firefighters across west-central Pennsylvania, as a combination of dry and windy conditions helped create an elevated risk of wildfire spread across the region.

With a relative humidity at 20 percent or lower and winds gusting up to 25 m.p.h. according to figures gathered at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport, conditions were ripe for a series of brush fires Tuesday afternoon.

Anne Cloonan of the

Kittanning Leader Times contributed to this story.

Tags