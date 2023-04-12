It was another busy day for volunteer firefighters across west-central Pennsylvania, as a combination of dry and windy conditions helped create an elevated risk of wildfire spread across the region.
With a relative humidity at 20 percent or lower and winds gusting up to 25 m.p.h. according to figures gathered at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport, conditions were ripe for a series of brush fires Tuesday afternoon.
What may have had the biggest draw Tuesday happened on the edge of Kittanning Borough in Armstrong County, where West Hills Emergency Services, Kittanning Number 1 and Number 6, Manor Township, Pine Township-Templeton (Armstrong County), Rayburn Township, Bethel Township and Kittanning Township firefighters were called, along with Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company from Young Township at 5:21 p.m. and at least one Allegheny County company.
According to one account on the Armstrong County Fire Calls and Weather Updates Facebook page, there was a rollover for an all-terrain vehicle, but no injuries were reported.
Young Township’s other unit, Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department, was dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to standby for Iselin/West Lebanon at 5:26 p.m.
Earlier Tuesday, just before 2 p.m., ICEMA dispatched Armagh and Clyde volunteer firefighters to a brush fire along Gas Center Road in East Wheatfield Township. It is the 48th brush fire reported so far this year in Indiana County.
Just before 4 p.m., ICEMA dispatched Iselin/West Lebanon and Coal Run/McIntyre firefighters for what the Indiana County 911 center termed a “smoke investigation” along Coal Run Road in Young Township.
Earlier in the day, fire officials urged residents to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches.
They said, if dry grasses and tree litter began to burn, the fire would have the potential to spread rapidly.
Another fire weather watch was issued by the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh for all day today.
Winds gusting to 25 m.p.h. were expected, along with a decrease in relative humidity into the 25-30 percent range, as temperatures climbed into the mid 70s Wednesday afternoon.
“A Red Flag Warning could be issued, or a Special Weather Statement similar to the one issued for (Tuesday), could be in place for Wednesday depending on forecaster confidence,” the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh posted on Facebook. “What do you need to do? Be aware that brush fires and wildfires can start and spread more easily during this time.”
Anne Cloonan of the
Kittanning Leader Times contributed to this story.