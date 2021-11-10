It was another busy day Tuesday for area volunteer firefighters battling brush fires, two in Indiana County and a third along the Indiana-Armstrong county line.
Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 5:25 p.m. by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency for the area of North Long Run Road and Olivet Road Extension in South Bend Township, not far from the border with Indiana County and Young Township.
At 5:34 p.m., Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department, on the other side of Young Township, also was dispatched to deal with the South Bend fire.
It was not the first fire of the day. Glen Campbell and Commodore volunteers were dispatched at 1:18 p.m. to a brush fire along Lucas Road in Montgomery Township, in northeastern Indiana County.
Another call at 4:27 p.m. first came in as a vehicle fire, along Craig Road in East Mahoning Township.
Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched and found that an all-terrain vehicle had caught on fire and in turn triggered a brush fire in the middle of a yard at a dead end along Craig and Henry roads.
Then, at the same time as the North Long Run Road fire, another brush fire was being reported to ICEMA, the Indiana County 911 center, from Lockvale Road in Banks Township, near the Jefferson County line.
Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 5:26 p.m.