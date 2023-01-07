A Johnstown man has been sentenced in federal district court in Pittsburgh to 30 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on his conviction of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Western Pennsylvania United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence Thursday on Anthony Andrews, 41, of Horner Street.
Andrews was one of 31 people indicted in August 2021 by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, in cases focused on Cambria and Indiana counties.
According to information presented by Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchonto the court, from on or about April 2019, to on or about July 2021, Andrews did conspire to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
Chung commended the FBI Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Homeland Security Investigations for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Andrews.
Additional agencies participating in this investigation include Indiana Borough Police Department, the Indiana and Cambria county district attorneys’ offices, Pennsylvania State Police and the office of the state Attorney General, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation unit, and various other local law enforcement agencies.