State police at Troop A barracks in Indiana and Ebensburg continue to receive reports of a Grandparent Scam targeting local residents.
Over the past week, Troop A spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, police communications operators at the Indiana barracks in White Township have fielded at least 12 reports from concerned residents advising that they were contacted by an unknown person who claimed their grandson or granddaughter was in jail and in need of bail money.
Greenfield said this ruse is commonly known as the Grandparent Scam and involves the crime of theft by deception.
He said the majority of residents reported having recognized the communication as a scam and did not sustain any monetary loss.
However, such was not the case for a 79-year-old Indiana-area resident who called state police on Tuesday.
Greenfield said she reported receiving a phone call from an unknown man who claimed to represent a law firm and said her grandson was involved in a motor vehicle crash and needed bail money.
State police said the victim then made arrangements with the caller for a “courier” to come to her Indiana home, where an unknown man collected $11,500 in U.S. currency before departing on foot.
Greenfield said the “courier” was described as a thin, White male, approximately 25 years of age and 5-foot-10 to 6-foot tall with dark, wavy hair and wearing a greenish-brown neck-sleeve style face covering.
Investigators said the man was observed walking to the victim’s residence and met the victim at her front door.
Greenfield said no suspect vehicle was observed and troopers are continuing to investigate.
The Gazette reported earlier this month about a similar incident across the Cambria County line that occurred on Feb. 2.
Greenfield said an 89-year-old woman sustained a loss of $23,000 after a “courier” came to the victim’s home on two occasions under the guise of collecting money for the victim’s granddaughter.
In that incident, Greenfield said, the male suspect was described as a White, non-Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old, with longer brown hair and wearing a knit winter hat and a surgical-style face mask. He was reported to be operating a passenger car described as being “brighter red” in color.
The state police spokesman said that incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Unit at the Ebensburg barracks.
In an effort to prevent these crimes, state police are strongly advising residents to discuss common scams with family members, and to verify the legitimacy of suspicious phone calls, emails, and text messages before providing any personal information.
When in doubt, Greenfield said, ignore the call, email, or text message and contact a family member or your local law enforcement agency for guidance.
He also said tips for reporting and protecting oneself against common scams can be found on the United States Federal Trade Commission website.