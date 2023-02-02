PITTSBURGH — A former resident of Conshohocken, Montgomery County, pleaded guilty last week in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
Gina Petrucci, 52, pleaded guilty to Count One of a Superseding Indictment before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
In connection with the guilty plea, from on or about April 2019 to on or about July 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s office said, Petrucci did conspire to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
Gibson scheduled sentencing for May 31. The law provides for a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5 million, or both. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Petrucci.
Additional agencies participating in this investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service–Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Pennsylvania State Police, Cambria and Indiana county district attorneys’ offices, Cambria County Sheriff’s Office and various local law enforcement agencies including the Indiana Borough Police Department.