JOHNSTOWN — A former Johnstown resident has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, in the latest development stemming from an August 2021 indictment of 31 people by a Johnstown federal grand jury.
Western Pennsylvania United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Amber Lingafelt, 39, pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense within Count One of a Superseding Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
Chung said Lingafelt admitted that, from on or about April 2019, to on or about July 2021, she conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base, in the form commonly known as crack, a quantity of heroin, and a quantity of fentanyl.
Gibson scheduled sentencing for Jan. 19, 2023. The U.S. Attorney’s office said the law provides for a sentence of five to 40 years in prison and/or a fine of $5 million, with the actual sentence depending upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation, along with other agencies including the Indiana County District Attorney’s office, the Indiana Borough Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Pennsylvania State Police, and various Cambria County law enforcement agencies.