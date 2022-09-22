JOHNSTOWN — A former Johnstown resident has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, in the latest development stemming from an August 2021 indictment of 31 people by a Johnstown federal grand jury.

Western Pennsylvania United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Amber Lingafelt, 39, pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense within Count One of a Superseding Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

