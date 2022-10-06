JOHNSTOWN — Another guilty plea has been entered from a list of 31 suspects indicted in August 2021 by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, in a case focused on Cambria and Indiana counties.

Western Pennsylvania United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Darren Alston, 30, of Johnstown, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of drug possession and distribution before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

Tags