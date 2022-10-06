JOHNSTOWN — Another guilty plea has been entered from a list of 31 suspects indicted in August 2021 by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, in a case focused on Cambria and Indiana counties.
Western Pennsylvania United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Darren Alston, 30, of Johnstown, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of drug possession and distribution before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon, from on or about April 2019 to on or about July 2021, Alston did conspire to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture containing detectable amounts of crack cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
Gibson scheduled sentencing for Feb. 9, 2023.
The law provides for five to 40 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5 million.
The FBI’s Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Homeland Security Investigations led the probe of Alston, which also involved the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the United States
Postal Inspection Service, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Pennsylvania State Police, Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, Indiana Borough Police Department, and other local law enforcement agencies.