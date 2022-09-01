For the second time in as many days, state police at Troop A, Indiana, report an investigation into alleged methamphetamine production.
On Thursday, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said state police were investigating after evidence of meth manufacturing was found at a residence in Center Township.
On Aug. 24 at approximately 11:37 a.m., members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit responded to the residence at 1912 Route 56 Highway East to investigate information received concerning a potential meth laboratory.
Upon arrival, Greenfield said, troopers observed precursors to the manufacturing of the drug and determined that the suspect, a 57-year-old male from Homer City, was actively preparing to “cook” meth via the one-pot method.
A search of the residence turned up two one-pot vessels along with materials to produce methamphetamine and finished product.
The state police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team then responded to the scene and inventoried and collected the contraband without incident.
As was the case in Center Township, state police at Troop A, Indiana, said earlier this week that charges were anticipated against three Indiana-area residents on charges of manufacturing meth at a home along North Fourth Avenue in White Township. The suspects are identified as a 48-year-old male, a 28-year-old male and a 21-year-old female.
Greenfield said troopers at the Indiana barracks strongly encourage anyone with information related to suspected illegal drug activity to notify them at (724) 357-1960, or their local police department, or the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office at (724) 471-7777.
Anonymous reports may also be made via the toll-free, 24-hour Drug Trafficking Tip Line at 1-877-PA-NODRUGS, or to the district attorney’s indiana.crimewatchpa.com website.