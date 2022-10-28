Another pirate or illegal, non-licensed radio station allegedly has turned up in west-central Pennsylvania, this time in Kittanning — and could cost a property owner there up to $2.15 million in fines.
The Columbia, Md., office of the Federal Communications Commission’s Enforcement Bureau is investigating a complaint about an unlicensed station operating on FM 87.9.
On Sept. 8, the FCC said, agents from the Columbia office confirmed by direction finding techniques that radio signals on 87.9 megahertz were emanating from a property at 1002 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning.
A letter sent to Tammy Jones said she was identified by property records as owner of the building in question, and that “the FCC’s records show no license issued for operation of a radio broadcast station on 87.9 MHz at this location.”
The investigators said there are exceptions for “certain extremely low-powered devices,” but stated that “our agents have determined that those exceptions do not apply to the transmissions they observed originating from” the North Grant Avenue address.
Jones, who could not be reached for comment for this story, was warned that she could face a fine of “up to $2,149,551” if it is determined that she “continued to permit any individual or entity to engage in pirate radio broadcasting from the property that you own or manage.”
She was given 10 business days to respond, which would be through the end of this week, and provide “evidence that you are no longer permitting pirate radio broadcasting to occur (and) identify the individual(s) engaged in pirate radio broadcasting on the property that you own or manage.”
The Kittanning station is at least the second pirate or unlicensed station to be heard on west-central Pennsylvania airwaves in recent months. Another operated off and on for several months on 99.9 megahertz, possibly from Indiana though its signal was heard over several counties during the summer.
The fate of that station, other than it disappearing from the airwaves, is not known.