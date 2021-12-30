Indiana Fire Association volunteers had a busy Wednesday, with three calls to White Township and a fourth to an electrical fire in an apartment building in Indiana.
IFA Assistant Chief David Smith said his crews were called along with Creekside Volunteer Fire Company, Homer City Fire Department, Indiana County Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance to Maple Street in Indiana at 2:14 p.m.
He said damage was mainly limited to one apartment, though smoke damage was reported to a second apartment.
No injuries were reported.
Earlier in the afternoon IFA crews were called to what Indiana County Emergency Management Agency termed a miscellaneous call at 12:39 p.m. to Urban Outfitters along Windy Ridge Road in White Township.
The call centered around a tractor-trailer making a delivery and IFA was called out along with Team 900 for what was termed a possible HAZMAT spill.
However, Smith said, the material turned out to be non-hazardous.
IFA also had automatic fire alarms to check out in White Township. ICEMA dispatched IFA’s Companies 1 and 2 at 8:35 a.m. to South Sixth Street and the entire volunteer fire department to Ben Franklin Road South at 1:25 p.m.