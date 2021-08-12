KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP — An Apollo man who has had problems with law enforcement from Pittsburgh to Saltsburg is in Allegheny County Jail, facing drug charges there and new charges in Armstrong County.
On Facebook, Kiski Township Police Department posted that officers pulled over a vehicle for a minor traffic violation Tuesday at 1:10 p.m. on Route 56 and identified the occupants as James D. Higgins, 41, of Apollo, and Autumn Rogers, 21, of Leechburg.
Higgins also is listed as having an address in Export, Westmoreland County, and previously faced charges stemming from an investigation of drug activity in Saltsburg conducted by the state police and several municipal departments in Indiana County.
During the course of the Tuesday Route 56 stop township police determined that Higgins was wanted in Monroeville, Allegheny County, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver drugs.
On Facebook, the Kiski Township department said a search warrant was obtained and officers located two hidden compartments which contained 50 bags of heroin along with one ounce of methamphetamine.
Charges were filed against both Higgins and Rogers for possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, conspiracy to attempt to commit a delivery of controlled substance, possession of a controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kiski Township officers said Higgins was taken into custody and found to be in possession of oxycodone pills along with a sum of money and “packaging indicative of narcotics sales.”
He subsequently was placed in Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond, after an early Wednesday morning appearance before Pittsburgh Magisterial District Judge Robert Ravenstahl Jr., on drug and traffic counts stemming from a May incident in Monroeville.
Higgins is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Aug. 23 at 8:30 a.m. before Monroeville Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey L. Herbst.
There is a current arrest warrant issued for Autumn Rogers, whose docket lists as “inactive” her case before Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rogers is asked to contact the Kiski Township Police Department at (724) 478-3357.