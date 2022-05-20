“We will affirm the District Court’s denial of habeas relief.”
With those words, two members of a federal Third Circuit Court of Appeals panel agreed to end the latest bid — and perhaps the last bid — by John Lesko, now 63, of the Lincoln Place section of Pittsburgh, to get a new trial and sentencing hearing for the Jan. 3, 1980, murder of Apollo Police Officer Leonard C. Miller.
“Over 40 years ago, John Lesko went on a multi-day killing spree with his friend, Michael Travaglia, ending the lives of four individuals in western Pennsylvania in a tragedy dubbed the ‘Kill for Thrill’ murders by the media,” Circuit Judge D. Michael Fisher wrote in the primary opinion issued by the court on Tuesday.
Travaglia was 59 when he died in September 2017 of natural causes in Washington Hospital, not far from the State Correctional Institution at Greene where he had been lodged. Lesko has been in state correctional institutions in the Philadelphia area.
Miller was the last victim of that spree, following Peter Levato (abducted in Pittsburgh, later dumped off a bridge and afterward shot); Marlene Newcomer (picked up as she was hitchhiking, then shot multiple times); and William Nicholls (carjacked in Pittsburgh, shot, then dumped in a frozen Blue Spruce Lake).
Circuit Judge Cheryl Ann Krause joined Fisher in that opinion, while Circuit Judge Jane Richards Roth issued a partial dissent.
“He contends, among other things, that his (original defense) attorney was ineffective for his failure to present available mitigating evidence of Lesko’s organic brain damage which significantly impaired his ability to appreciate the criminality of his conduct,” Roth wrote.
“Lesko committed vicious acts,” she agreed. “Nevertheless, under the United States Constitution, when he was put on trial for those acts, he was entitled to effective counsel and to the assistance of a competent mental health practitioner who could conduct an appropriate examination.”
Handling Lesko’s appeal to the circuit court were attorneys Samuel J.B. Angell and Timothy P. Kane of the Federal Community Defender Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. It was not known if those attorneys would handle a further appeal of Lesko’s case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Angell and Kane argued before the circuit judges on June 23, 2021. Prosecuting the case were then-Westmoreland County District Attorney John W. Peck, as well as then-assistant district attorneys Thomas R. Grace and Elizabeth P. Ranger.
The killing spree began Dec. 28, 1979.
A day later, the body of former security guard Levato, 49, of Pittsburgh, was found near the Loyalhanna Dam south of Saltsburg. What then was known as the Allegheny County Coroner’s office said Levato had been dead for a day before he was found, from two bullets to the back of his head and one to his chest.
On Jan. 1, 1980, Newcomer, 26, of Leisenring, Fayette County, was murdered not far to the south of Apollo. Her body later was found in a Pittsburgh parking garage.
On Jan. 2, 1980, the body of church organist William C. Nicholls, 31, of Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County, was pulled out of Blue Spruce Lake near Ernest.
State police said Nicholls was bound and gagged before being thrown in the lake — and one of the suspects said, when Nicholls bobbed back to the surface, they put their feet on his head and shoved him back down.
Around the same time that Nicholls was found, Miller, 21, was shot to death during his pursuit of a car later identified as belonging to Nicholls.
“They shot me twice,” the dying Miller radioed his fellow officers, a dispatch also heard by then-Apollo Mayor William Kerr, who responded to the scene across the Kiskiminetas River in Oklahoma, in northern Westmoreland County.
“Officer Miller, committed to protect and serve the community, was laying face down on the highway next to the patrol car, still holding his service revolver,” Kerr recalled. The bridge linking Apollo to Oklahoma later was rebuilt and named for Miller.
Miller still is remembered in the borough where he served briefly as a police officer.
A Celebration of Life was held on Jan. 19, 2020, at Apollo’s First Evangelical Lutheran Church. It was the latest in a series of observances of Miller’s life, held every five years since Jan. 3, 1980.