A further penalty has been handed down for a Center Township woman sentenced earlier this year to Indiana County Jail on charges stemming from an August 2021 hit-run accident that put a then-9-year-old Indiana-area girl in a Pittsburgh hospital.
Kristen N. Sulkosky, 24, was placed on probation for a year and ordered to pay costs and a fine in a 2019 case of simple assault for which she had been placed in Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition.
A decision on terminating that ARD status had been continued until a hearing Tuesday before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina N. Force.
In August of this year, Sulkosky was sentenced by Force to 8 to 23 months in the county jail on concurrent counts of aggravated assault by vehicle and accident involving injury, both third-degree felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, all stemming from an August 2021 hit-run accident along Weiss Road in Young Township.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Sulkosky was driving away from a wedding reception when her truck went through a yard and struck the girl, who was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.
The truck eventually was located at Sulkosky’s home, where state troopers had it towed away for processing and Sulkosky was taken into custody.