A further penalty has been handed down for a Center Township woman sentenced earlier this year to Indiana County Jail on charges stemming from an August 2021 hit-run accident that put a then-9-year-old Indiana-area girl in a Pittsburgh hospital.

Kristen N. Sulkosky, 24, was placed on probation for a year and ordered to pay costs and a fine in a 2019 case of simple assault for which she had been placed in Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition.

