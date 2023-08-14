ORCHARD HILLS — Kiskiminetas Township Fire Department said it will be collecting donations and other items for the departments and families affected by Saturday’s Rustic Ridge explosion in Plum Borough, Allegheny County, that left five people dead.
According to Plum Borough and Allegheny County police, at approximately 10:23 a.m. Saturday, the Allegheny 911 center received a call from Rustic Ridge and Brookside drives in Plum Borough reporting a house explosion with multiple injuries and several houses on fire.
According to police reports, two adjacent houses were destroyed by fire along with the house that exploded.
As of Sunday, five individuals were confirmed dead, while three others were hospitalized, one in critical condition.
On its Facebook page, Kiski Township firefighters said any items can be dropped off at their fire hall along Route 56 just outside Apollo this week and they will be delivered at the end of the week to the local fire departments in the Rustic Ridge area.
Those with questions can contact Kiski Township Fire Department on its Facebook page or call (724) 681-6665.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.