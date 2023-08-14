86485097
ORCHARD HILLS — Kiskiminetas Township Fire Department said it will be collecting donations and other items for the departments and families affected by Saturday’s Rustic Ridge explosion in Plum Borough, Allegheny County, that left five people dead.

According to Plum Borough and Allegheny County police, at approximately 10:23 a.m. Saturday, the Allegheny 911 center received a call from Rustic Ridge and Brookside drives in Plum Borough reporting a house explosion with multiple injuries and several houses on fire.