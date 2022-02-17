JOHNSTOWN — A former Indiana and New Florence resident has been sentenced in federal court to five years in prison followed by four years’ supervised release for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Cindy K. Chung, United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, which includes the district court in Johnstown, said Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Schwab imposed the sentence on Nicholas Beard.
Beard, 28, pleaded guilty last fall to possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
Beard was listed as a New Florence resident by the U.S. Attorney’s office. On Oct. 9, 2020, Beard was living in Indiana when he and Ruby Ann Gil, now 31, were arrested by Indiana Borough police, as part of the Indiana County Drug Task Force.
In a news release, Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said $30,000 worth of drugs and money were seized from a house along the 500 block of Church Street.
On Nov. 1, Gil was sentenced by Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco to one to three years in a state correctional institution. In Beard’s case, Chung commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Laurel Highlands Resident Agency, Southwest Pennsylvania Safe Streets Task Force and the Indiana County Drug Task Force for the investigation that led to a successful prosecution.