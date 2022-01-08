ARMAGH — A Blairsville man is in the Indiana County Jail on $150,000 bail on charges that he robbed a service station in Armagh Friday morning.
State police said Nicholas R. Empfield, 27, was charged with felony counts of robbery and aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simple assault, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, and a single count of harassment.
Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said members of the Indiana Patrol and Criminal Investigation units were called out at 6:18 a.m. to the One-Stop service station, 90 Indiana St., Armagh.
Upon arrival, Greenfield said, troopers learned Empfield had entered the store at approximately 6:05 a.m., demanded money and physically assaulted a female employee, who was familiar with and able to identify the suspect.
The woman told troopers that he violently shoved her to the ground causing her to strike her head on a nearby countertop.
Greenfield said the victim was found to have sustained a laceration to the back of her skull, was evaluated by EMS at the scene and later sought medical treatment.
After assaulting the victim, Empfield is alleged to have then stepped over the victim and taken $1,892 in U.S. currency from a PA Lottery cash drawer before fleeing the scene.
Greenfield said troopers located Empfield at his West Wheatfield Township residence, where he was taken into custody without incident.
Empfield was arraigned before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. later Friday morning then remanded to the Indiana County Jail.
He scheduled a preliminary hearing for Empfield on Jan. 19 at 11:30 a.m.