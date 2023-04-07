KITTANNING — Four charges for a Blairsville resident have been waived for court stemming from an incident at the Walmart in the Hilltop Plaza in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County.
On Wednesday, Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen waived charges to Armstrong County Court of Common Pleas against Brian George Swanlek, 50, who is facing a third-degree felony retail theft-taking of merchandise; third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense; third-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property; and a summary charge of public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Tyco J. Bock, another officer and Bock responded to Walmart at approximately 2:09 a.m. when employees reported a male was in the bathroom who was allegedly refusing to leave.
It was reported the male had allegedly been there since at least 9:30 p.m. with the store closing at 11 p.m.
The officers allegedly located the male in the restroom stall.
The male was allegedly intoxicated and found to be consuming and in possession of Listerine mouthwash and Pure Lemon Extract, which was Walmart merchandise taken from the store.
The male was identified as Swanlek, who allegedly had no means to pay for the items.
According to court papers, Swanlek allegedly has three previous retail theft convictions.
