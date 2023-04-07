Court gavel 2

KITTANNING — Four charges for a Blairsville resident have been waived for court stemming from an incident at the Walmart in the Hilltop Plaza in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County.

On Wednesday, Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen waived charges to Armstrong County Court of Common Pleas against Brian George Swanlek, 50, who is facing a third-degree felony retail theft-taking of merchandise; third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense; third-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property; and a summary charge of public drunkenness and similar misconduct.

