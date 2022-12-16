A former Plumville resident has been sentenced by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark to one to four years in a state correctional institution for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Michale A. Mignano, 33, pleaded guilty in September to the count stemming from an arrest by state police at Troop A, Indiana, on Aug. 22, 2021, in Washington Township, Indiana County.
More recently, Mignano, who also has an address in Derry, has been in Westmoreland County Prison, awaiting a plea court hearing on Feb. 17, 2023, before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Krieger, on drug-related charges that led to Mignano’s arrest by Latrobe city police on Dec. 2, 2020.
Also Thursday, Clark sentenced Devon J. Sinclair, 21, of Clymer, to 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail as well as costs and a fine, for driving under the influence and driving an unregistered vehicle.