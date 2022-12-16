gavel.jpg

A former Plumville resident has been sentenced by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark to one to four years in a state correctional institution for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Michale A. Mignano, 33, pleaded guilty in September to the count stemming from an arrest by state police at Troop A, Indiana, on Aug. 22, 2021, in Washington Township, Indiana County.

